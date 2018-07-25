Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Reduced by B. Riley (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.