Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Cut by FIG Partners (BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 19th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. FIG Partners has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp opened at $41.05 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $316,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

