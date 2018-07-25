Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Boosted by William Blair (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals opened at $16.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.50. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

