Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By SunTrust Banks (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. MED increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total value of $8,099,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

