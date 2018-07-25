Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp Issued By B. Riley (NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.90. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $259.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.89 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 89.43% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,190 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,316.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 858,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 798,212 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 136.9% during the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 698,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 144.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 491,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 94.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 795,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 385,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at $38,161,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.