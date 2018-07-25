Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley Issued By Oppenheimer (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley opened at $50.98 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 380,161 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,404,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.