Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Home Capital Group Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “C$15.56” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$103.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.50 million. Home Capital Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.17.

Home Capital Group opened at C$15.64 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$18.63.

In related news, Director Melisa Ritchie purchased 6,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.38 per share, with a total value of C$86,280.00. Also, Director Paul Haggis purchased 6,500 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.84 per share, with a total value of C$89,960.00.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

