Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc Class A Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A in a report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $49.46 EPS.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,284.60.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,258.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $841.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,387,599 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,458,000 after buying an additional 575,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,948,000 after buying an additional 374,121 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

