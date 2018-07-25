Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Increased by US Capital Advisors

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $38.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Shares of Parsley Energy opened at $31.38 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.51.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,331,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,502,900.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,708. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 190,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

