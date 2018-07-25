Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Increased by Analyst (OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$125.61 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 58.74%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.17.

Osisko gold royalties opened at C$12.51 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$17.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

