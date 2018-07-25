Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (BIIB) Decreased by Analyst

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2018 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $22.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $26.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $26.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $433.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Biogen and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.25.

Shares of Biogen opened at $372.84 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Biogen has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $383.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.59. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

