Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Reduced by Analyst (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Shares of Barrick Gold opened at C$15.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$22.70.

In other news, insider Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.94 per share, with a total value of C$667,571.52. Also, insider Katherine Sipos purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,020.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 75,267 shares of company stock worth $1,284,056.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

