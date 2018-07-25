Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (TSCO) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Sunday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2018 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Tractor Supply opened at $78.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,146 shares of company stock worth $2,480,607 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $212,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

