Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of AEM opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.80 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,529,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $611,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,971 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,435,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $523,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,091 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,224,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,546,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,965,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,509,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 190,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

