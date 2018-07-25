Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $114.77 and a 52 week high of $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $261,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $355,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

