Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for RPM International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). RPM International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

In other news, Director John M. Ballbach bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $503,172.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $503,172. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 4,168 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $258,040.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,318.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $53,005,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $10,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 14,866.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 224,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $7,981,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

