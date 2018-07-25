PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.71.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marcio Souza sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $178,828.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Gregory Almstead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $966,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,909.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 126,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 514,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 68.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

