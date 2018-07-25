Prototanium 1-Day Volume Tops $340.00 (PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Prototanium has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Prototanium coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00017352 BTC on popular exchanges. Prototanium has a total market cap of $280,346.00 and approximately $340.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prototanium Profile

Prototanium (CRYPTO:PR) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,977 coins. The official website for Prototanium is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

