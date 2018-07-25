Proteome Sciences (PRM) Shares Up 10.6%

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). 271,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 88,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.76 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Proteome Sciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, biomarker assays, isobaric and isotopic reagents, and proprietary biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

