Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Trading Up 2%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 130,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 705,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Protalix Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

