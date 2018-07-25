Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,043,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,703,455,000 after buying an additional 366,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,353,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,349,000 after buying an additional 1,733,171 shares during the period. Northern Cross LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,870,000 after buying an additional 2,637,527 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,246,831,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,131,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,287,000 after buying an additional 309,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.