Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 64,272 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,272 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Diageo by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,490. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $118.85 and a 52 week high of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.