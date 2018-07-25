Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,816 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

TJX Companies traded up $0.60, reaching $97.61, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

