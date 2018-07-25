Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Reduced by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 463,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.97.

Procter & Gamble opened at $78.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

