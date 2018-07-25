Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,149,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,668,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.97.

In related news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $78.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

