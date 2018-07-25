Primero Mining (PPPMF) and Pershing Gold (PGLC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Primero Mining (OTCMKTS: PPPMF) and Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Primero Mining has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pershing Gold has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of Primero Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Pershing Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primero Mining and Pershing Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primero Mining -412.11% -10.42% -3.82% Pershing Gold N/A -38.29% -36.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primero Mining and Pershing Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primero Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 Pershing Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pershing Gold has a consensus target price of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 349.70%. Given Pershing Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pershing Gold is more favorable than Primero Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primero Mining and Pershing Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primero Mining $91.77 million 0.49 -$409.68 million N/A N/A Pershing Gold N/A N/A -$13.09 million ($0.50) -3.28

Pershing Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primero Mining.

Summary

Pershing Gold beats Primero Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primero Mining

Primero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with mining operations in Mexico. The company focuses on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its properties include San Dimas gold-silver Mine. The company was founded by Wade D. Nesmith on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands. The company was formerly known as Sagebrush Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Pershing Gold Corporation in February 2012. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

