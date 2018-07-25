Primerica (PRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.05

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.05 and last traded at $112.85, with a volume of 245640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Primerica alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.83 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $130,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,767,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,971,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,875,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 125.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.