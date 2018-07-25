PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty opened at C$24.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$23.71 and a 1 year high of C$35.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$67.90 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

In related news, Director James Estey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.37 per share, with a total value of C$136,850.00. Also, insider Andrew Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,380.00. Insiders have bought 14,906 shares of company stock valued at $406,790 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$28.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.75 to C$29.35 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.99.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

