Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Stock Price

News stories about iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iKang Healthcare Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.2302409709136 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KANG shares. BidaskClub raised iKang Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised iKang Healthcare Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Get iKang Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of iKang Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iKang Healthcare Group has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 0.07.

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Medical Examinations and Other Medical Services, and Dental Services. It offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab tests, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iKang Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iKang Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.