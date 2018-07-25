Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals opened at $41.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $66.77. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,364.89% and a negative return on equity of 109.35%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $231,158.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 22,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

