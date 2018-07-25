Portland General Electric (POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Portland General Electric traded up $0.33, hitting $44.81, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 878,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,804. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.22. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.28 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.03%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on POR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “$45.10” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

