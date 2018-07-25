Popular’s (BPOP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08. Popular has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $648.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.70 million. Popular had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

