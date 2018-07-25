Popular (BPOP) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

Popular stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.08. Popular has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $648.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.70 million. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $1,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,032,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

