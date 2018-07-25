PolyOne (POL) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

POL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of PolyOne opened at $44.57 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. PolyOne has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. PolyOne had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $173,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

