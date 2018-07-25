Polarityte (COOL) Shares Up 12.4%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL)’s share price shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $20.97. 3,242,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 510,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOL. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 4th quarter worth $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

