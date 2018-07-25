Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Trading Down 0.8%

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 244,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,005,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

PAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Platform Specialty Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 3.19.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Platform Specialty Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,897,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,077,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 282,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,500,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,275 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,798,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,635,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

