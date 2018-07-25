Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Holdings Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $13,565,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 56,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Plains All American Pipeline traded up $0.45, reaching $24.37, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,611. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

