PIVX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $105.39 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00022868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bisq, Livecoin, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Coinbe, fex, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

