Pivotal Research Upgrades Crocs (CROX) to “Buy”

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. FIX lowered shares of Crocs to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs opened at $17.13 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Crocs has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Crocs had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 314,845 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.