Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $135,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Pitney Bowes news, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach purchased 11,100 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,697.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $88,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pitney Bowes opened at $8.74 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

