Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WAFD. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Washington Federal opened at $34.25 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 708,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,035,000 after buying an additional 142,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

