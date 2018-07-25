Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for IBERIABANK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of IBERIABANK opened at $83.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.8% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 33,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 144.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 420,831 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

