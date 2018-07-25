Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNFP. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $69.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $61,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,035.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,673,279. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

