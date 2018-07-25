Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock remained flat at $$2.57 on Wednesday. 13,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st.

In other Pingtan Marine Enterprise news, CEO Xinrong Zhuo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 644,000 shares of company stock worth $2,083,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

