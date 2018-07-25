Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pilgrim’s Pride earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9603082237353 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride opened at $17.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

