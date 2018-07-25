Photon (PHO) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $834,856.00 and $763.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,279.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.05763050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $844.70 or 0.10203600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.01059480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.01710780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00201208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.02707000 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00373566 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 23,939,412,992 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

