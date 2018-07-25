Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 opened at $111.22 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.02.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

