Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSXP. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners traded up $1.09, reaching $53.60, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 318,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 906.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,887 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,150,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,316,000 after acquiring an additional 281,917 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,662,000 after acquiring an additional 274,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $9,150,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,609,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,674,000 after acquiring an additional 165,210 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.