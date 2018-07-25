Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 53,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Zielinski acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International opened at $83.56 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

