PGT Innovations (PGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. 13,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 320,597 shares.The stock last traded at $22.65 and had previously closed at $23.25.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGTI. Gabelli lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

In other news, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $631,320.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,930.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock worth $3,932,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,266.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 656,796 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 663,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 25.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,766 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.63 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

